Russian airports impose flight restrictions, fearing Ukrainian attacks

Illustrative photo: Rosaviatsia

Flights have been suspended at several Russian airports, including Sochi and Kazan, due to the threat of drone attacks, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).

The restrictions affected airports in Sochi and Kazan. Additionally, nighttime restrictions on airspace use were imposed on airports in Volgograd and Astrakhan.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that flight restrictions were also implemented in airports in Samara, Makhachkala, and Grozny.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that overnight on Thursday, Russian air defense systems allegedly shot down 13 Ukrainian drones, one of which was downed over Astrakhan Oblast.

As of 9:15 AM Moscow time, the restrictions in Sochi have already been lifted.

Previously, on December 21, Russia imposed flight restrictions at two airports in Kazan and neighboring Izhevsk following a drone attack on Kazan.