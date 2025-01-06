Russian attack damages railroad infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast
A Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast has damaged key railway infrastructure, including the contact network that supplies electricity to trains, according to Ukrzaliznytsia, the state rail transport company.
"As a result of enemy strike, the railroad's contact network in Kyiv Oblast was damaged. Railroad workers are already working to restore it," the statement said.
The contact network on the railroad is a system that supplies electricity to electric locomotives and trains, making it a crucial component of electrified railroad transport.
The company noted that passengers can check the delay times of trains on their website.
- On the evening of January 5, Russian forces launched drone attacks on Ukraine. The air raid alert in Kyiv region began at 11:21 PM and ended at 4:31 AM the next morning.
- On January 3, a Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast resulted in debris from a downed drone falling on a private house, causing a roof fire. In addition to the fatality on January 4, two more people were injured. In another district of Kyiv Oblast, a truck driver was killed by debris from the drone.
- On January 4, it was reported that a young woman who was injured in the attack died in the hospital.