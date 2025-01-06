Russian attack damages railroad infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast

Since the evening of January 5, the Russians have been attacking Ukraine with strike drones

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

A Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast has damaged key railway infrastructure, including the contact network that supplies electricity to trains, according to Ukrzaliznytsia, the state rail transport company.

"As a result of enemy strike, the railroad's contact network in Kyiv Oblast was damaged. Railroad workers are already working to restore it," the statement said.

The contact network on the railroad is a system that supplies electricity to electric locomotives and trains, making it a crucial component of electrified railroad transport.

The company noted that passengers can check the delay times of trains on their website.