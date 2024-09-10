Russian attack on Pokrovsk: One dead, one injured, 28,000 left without gas

Authorities again urge residents to evacuate from the community

Illustrative photo by the National Police of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Pokrovsk, damaging a gas distribution station and leaving about 28,000 people without gas. Later, Russia struck the village of Hnativka, killing a man and injuring his wife, as was reported by the Pokrovsk military administration.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The attack on the gas distribution station occurred around 10:40 AM, cutting off supply to 23,000 residents of Pokrovsk and 5,000 in Rodynske, according to the regional military administration.

Around 11:30 AM, Russian forces shelled the village of Hnativka – the owner of one of the private households was killed, and his wife was injured.

Authorities once again called on people to evacuate from the community. The evacuation call center numbers for Donetsk Oblast are 0800500121 and 0730500121. To request evacuation by train, residents can call 0800300101.

Map: Deeptate

Map: Deeptate

Read also: Russia strikes energy infrastructure in eight regions of Ukraine