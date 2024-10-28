Russian authorities report drone attack on distilleries in Voronezh Oblast – video

The governor of Voronezh Oblast, Aleksandr Gusev, said that drones attacked two enterprises in the Novokhopyorsky and Anninsky districts

Explosions were reported in Voronezh Oblast and occupied Crimea overnight, with Ukrainian drones allegedly targeting industrial facilities and military airfields, according to Russian state media.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev stated that drones attacked two enterprises in the Novokhopyorsky and Anninsky districts.

According to Gusev, the attack on a facility in the Anninsky district caused a fire that damaged several buildings, equipment, two garages, windows of a residential building, and a power line outside the plant.

Propaganda outlets, citing locals, report that the Anninsky distillery was hit by the drone attack, but there is no official confirmation of this information.

Additionally, drones attacked a facility in the Novokhopyorsky district. Gusev specified that the fall of a drone damaged the roof of an outbuilding and a container. According to Russian media, the incident occurred at the Ethanol Spirit plant in the village of Krasnoye, which had already been targeted overnight on October 21.

Caution! The video contains profanity.

Explosions were also heard in Crimea, specifically in the Dzhankoy, Hvardiyskyi, and Simferopol districts.

The Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported that residents heard about 20 explosions in Dzhankoy and its surroundings.

In the Simferopol and Hvardiyskyi districts, as well as in the settlement of Hvardiyske and near the Simferopol airport, up to eight explosions were heard. Preliminary data suggest that the source of the explosions could be the Russian air defense system.

Crimean Wind also notes that military airfields of the Russian forces are located in Dzhankoy, Simferopol, and Hvardiyske.

On October 22, in Russia's Tambov Oblast, a facility called Biochim was damaged as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack.

That same night, drones attacked two distilleries in Tula Oblast.