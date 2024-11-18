Russian authorities report massive attack by fixed-wing drones

The Russians allegedly intercepted the largest number of UAVs in Bryansk Oblast. Drones also attacked the suburbs of Moscow

Illustrative photo: 47th Brigade

Russia has reported a massive attack by Ukrainian drones on various regions, with the Russian Ministry of Defense claiming that its air defense forces intercepted 59 drones.

The department did not specify the total number of drones launched at Russian territory.

According to Russian officials, two drones were allegedly destroyed over the Moscow Oblast, 45 over Bryansk Oblast, six over Kursk Oblast, three over the Belgorod Oblast, and three over Tula Oblast.

Ukrainian drones regularly target military-industrial facilities in Russia, but the aggressor state traditionally denies any damage, claiming to have intercepted all air targets and attributing any destruction to the fall of "debris."

In the early hours of November 17, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 102 missiles and 42 drones. Several Ukrainian regions implemented emergency power outages due to the Russian attack.

As a result of the massive Russian attack on the morning of November 17, over 1 million households were left without electricity.