Russian commanders transferring new military personnel from North Korea to front lines

North Korean soldiers (Illustrative photo: MARK / EPA)

Russia continues to deploy North Korean military units in Kursk Oblast, with these units suffering significant losses and low morale, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

North Korean units continue to experience substantial casualties among their personnel. To replace these losses and strengthen positions, Russian commanders are transferring new North Korean soldiers to the front lines. On December 31 and January 1, groups of North Korean soldiers were moved to positions near the settlements of Ulanok, Fanaseyevka, and Cherkasskaya Konopelka in the Sudzha district of Kursk Oblast.

The DIU noted that lower-ranking commanders (squad/platoon/company) are falsifying reports to higher command about the actual level of casualties among North Korean soldiers.

Additionally, Defense Intelligence stated that the morale of North Korean soldiers has declined. They are constantly subjected to propaganda about the "great significance" of the North Korean army's participation in the war against Ukraine.

There have been instances of alcohol abuse among North Korean soldiers, including those involved in combat operations, during the New Year's night.

