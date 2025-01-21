Russian Defense Ministry claims over 50 drones intercepted: details and video of the hits

Russian propagandists note that the attack occurred after Trump's inauguration, although recently the Russians have been launching UAVs every night – not just during ceremonies

Illustrative screenshot

Ukraine launched massive drone attacks on six regions of Russia just hours after the inauguration of the 47th U.S. President, Donald Trump, Russian propagandist Telegram channel Mash reported.

"Approximately two hours after Trump's inauguration, the Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly attacked several oil bases in the Liski district of Voronezh Oblast using multiple drones," the message reads.

Russian sources traditionally claim that their air defense systems shot down all the drones. They speculate that Ukraine used the 2.5-meter-long Bober kamikaze drone, which has a range of up to 1,000 km and a maximum flight time of up to seven hours.

Reference The Bober kamikaze drone resembles a small aircraft with a distinctive front wing section. It flies slowly but has a long flight range. Some reports suggest its range is up to 1,000 km, and it costs around 4 million hryvnias ($95,177). The drone is built with an aerodynamic "duck" scheme, allowing efficient altitude changes to evade air defense systems or change targets without losing lift – during the flight, it gives the impression that it is flying backwards. This drone has been spotted multiple times during raids on Moscow. The Bober kamikaze drone resembles a small aircraft with a distinctive front wing section. It flies slowly but has a long flight range. Some reports suggest its range is up to 1,000 km, and it costs around 4 million hryvnias ($95,177). The drone is built with an aerodynamic "duck" scheme, allowing efficient altitude changes to evade air defense systems or change targets without losing lift – during the flight, it gives the impression that it is flying backwards. This drone has been spotted multiple times during raids on Moscow.

Additionally, Smolensk was attacked, with one drone hitting the roof of a building, causing a fire that engulfed at least six floors.

Another drone reportedly crashed near a clinical hospital. The Smolensk Aviation Plant is believed to be the target in the region.

Explosions were also reported in the Rostov, Voronezh, Saratov, Belgorod, and Bryansk oblasts.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have shot down 55 drones:

"22 over Bryansk Oblast, 12 over Rostov Oblast, 10 over Smolensk Oblast, 6 over Voronezh Oblast, 4 over Saratov Oblast, and 1 over Kursk Oblast," says the report.

In the early hours of Monday, drones attacked the Russian city of Kazan, with explosions and air defense systems active. Russian sources mentioned an analog of the Bayraktar drone, referred to as the Lyutyi drone. Unidentified drones also attacked Tatarstan and Kaluga.

In the evening, drones attacked an oil base in Voronezh Oblast of Russia, causing a massive fire.