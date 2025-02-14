Russian drone damages Chornobyl NPP reactor 4 shelter: video of the moment of impact

According to President Zelenskyy, the fire was extinguished. The radiation background did not increase

Chornobyl NPP in March 2022 (Photo: Russian media)

A Russian drone equipped with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video post.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"The shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant was damaged by this drone. The fire has been extinguished. Currently, the radiation levels have not increased, and they are being continuously monitored. Initial assessments indicate that the damage to the shelter is significant," Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasized that the shelter was constructed by Ukraine in collaboration with European countries, the U.S., and other nations.

"The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world," Zelenskyy added.

Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.



This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world,… pic.twitter.com/mLTGeDYgPT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) February 14, 2025

Russian forces initially seized the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on February 24, 2022, the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They vacated the area on March 31, 2022, retreating towards Belarus.

In April 2022, Petro Kotin, the head of the state NPP operator Energoatom, visited one of the sites in the Red Forest where Russian troops had been entrenched, noting that internal radiation levels (alpha and beta contamination) exceeded norms by over 100 times.