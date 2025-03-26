Russian drones attack Okhtyrka in northern Ukraine – photo

No casualties have been reported at this stage

The aftermath of the attack in Okhtyrka (Photo: Sumy OMA)

Russian strike drones attacked Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast overnight into Wednesday, damaging residential high-rises, shops, and other structures, though no casualties were reported, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Two multi-story residential buildings, four stores, an enterprise’s administrative office, several cars, outbuildings, and market kiosks were damaged after three drones struck the city.

A fire broke out in one outbuilding.

Preliminary assessments indicate no casualties.

Photo: Sumy OVA

Overnight into Tuesday, 14 drones hit an enterprise in Izyum within an hour, and that evening.

Russia unleashed a barrage of Shahed drones on Kryvyi Rih, triggering at least 15 explosions late on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, drone debris in Poltava Oblast’s Myrhorod district injured two workers and damaged a hangar.