Russian drones attack Poltava Oblast, injuring two people – photo

Wreckage of a downed UAV fell in the Myrhorod district

The consequences of the fall of drone debris in Poltava Oblast (Photo: Volodymyr Kohut)

Russian drones attacked Poltava Oblast overnight into March 25, injuring two civilians and damaging an industrial site, acting regional governor Volodymyr Kohut reported.

Ukrainian air defenses repelled the assault, but debris from downed drones struck the Myrhorod district, damaging a hangar at an enterprise. The resulting fire was swiftly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

Two workers were injured: one was hospitalized with suspected barotrauma, while the other received on-site medical aid.

Overnight into March 22, Russia deployed 179 drones nationwide, with air defenses downing 100.

In Zaporizhzhia, a family of three perished, and 16 were injured, while Donetsk Oblast saw three deaths and four wounded.

Overnight into March 23, a Kyiv drone attack killed three, including a child.

Overnight into March 24, 99 drones were launched across Ukraine, with 57 intercepted, though debris caused damage in multiple regions.