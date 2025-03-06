Russian drones kill one in Sumy, hit Kharkiv high-rise – photos

In Sumy, one person has died, and in Kharkiv, several people have suffered from acute stress reactions

The consequences of the shooting down of a Russian drone in Sumy (Photo: Sumy Oblast Police)

Russia launched drones across Ukraine overnight into March 6, with impacts in Sumy and Kharkiv, according to the Sumy City Council, Sumy regional police, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, and Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration chief Oleg Synegubov.

In Sumy, a Russian drone struck warehouses on the city’s outskirts, sparking a fire.

A 32-year-old man, believed to be a security guard, was killed, per preliminary reports.

In Kharkiv, around 3:50 a.m., Shahed drone debris hit a multi-story building in the Saltivskyi district, striking the technical floor.

Two people suffered acute stress reactions. T

he strike partially destroyed the technical floor, the facade slab between it and the ninth floor, the elevator shaft, and the roof. A fire broke out but was extinguished, and evacuations took place.

Nearby, windows in nine buildings and a preschool were damaged.

Overnight into March 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 83 Shahed drones and decoys.

Into March 4, the enemy launched 99 Shaheds and decoy drones.

From the evening of March 4 into March 5, Russia struck with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, one S-300 missile, and 181 drones.