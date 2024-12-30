Russian headquarters destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, casualties reported – video

Ukrainian military destroyed some enemy soldiers and wounded several more

Footage of the power steering (video screenshot)

Ukrainian forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Tavria Operational-Strategic Grouping successfully destroyed a Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to a video released by the DIU.

Aerial reconnaissance units from the DIU's Department of Active Operations identified the Russian command post in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In a joint operation with the forces of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Grouping, a missile strike was launched on the enemy command post.

As a result of the joint effort, six soldiers were killed, and three others were severely injured.

On December 23, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence destroyed a warehouse containing parts for Shahed drones worth $16 million in Russia's Alabuga economic zone.

On December 28, the military intelligence reported that a Ukrainian drone, Magura, disrupted Russian naval operations in the Black Sea, resulting in the destruction of 15 Russian vessels.

On the same day, a train used by the Russian army for logistics exploded near Moscow. The DIU released a video of the incident.