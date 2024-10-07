Russian Kinzhal missiles downed over Kyiv, debris found in three districts

Emergency services headed to the scene. No casualties were reported at this stage

On Monday morning, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv, with debris reportedly falling in the Solomyanskyi, Holosiyivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

At 8:36 a.m., the Kyiv City Military Administration warned of the launch of Kinzhal missiles from MiG-31K aircraft. Subsequently, the air defense systems were activated to intercept the missiles.

Klitschko reported that debris from the missiles fell in the Solomyanskyi, Holosiyivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital. Emergency services are en route to the scene. There are no reported casualties at this time, the Kyiv City Military Administration added.

"In the Solomyanskyi district, debris was found in several locations in open spaces. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, it fell near a pedestrian crossing. In the Holosiyivskyi district, debris fell in one location on the sidewalk, and in another location, a fragment pierced the roof of a service minibus," the mayor wrote.

Overnight, the enemy directed drones towards Kyiv, marking the fourth such attack on the capital since the beginning of October. Local authorities reported that approximately 15 drones were detected in Kyiv's airspace, and all were shot down.

A Russian missile also struck a facility in Pavlohrad. No injuries were reported.