Russian military chief contacted US colleague after Oreshnik missile strike on Ukraine – NYT

Valery Gerasimov (Photo: EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV)

Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov called U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Brown on November 27, just days after Russia launched a new ballistic missile against Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

The telephone conversation took place a day before Thanksgiving in the U.S. and six days after Russia launched the new medium-range ballistic missile Oreshnik against Dnipro.

During the call, Gerasimov reportedly claimed that the missile launch had been planned long before the U.S. allowed Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes on Russian territory.

Brown's press secretary, Captain Jereal Dorsey, informed that Brown agreed not to disclose the details of the conversation at Gerasimov's request.

He also added that both generals discussed issues of global and regional security, including the Russo-Ukrainian war.

On November 21, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the aggressor state launched a medium-range ballistic missile from Astrakhan Oblast against Dnipro.

Later that day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had struck Dnipro with the Oreshnik missile, describing it as an "experimental" but supposedly successful launch. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called this action "another step towards escalation" of the war.

On November 22, a deputy chief of intelligence reported that Russia might have up to 10 units of this ballistic missile.

On November 28, President Zelenskyy stated that Putin is "rattling the Oreshnik" to disrupt Donald Trump's efforts to end the war.