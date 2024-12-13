Russian military warehouse catches fire in Novosibirsk – video

Footage of the fire (video screenshot)

A warehouse fire in the Russian city of Novosibirsk on Thursday was linked to military infrastructure, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported on Telegram.

"It belonged to a company that supported the activities of strategically important facilities and enterprises in Russia, in particular, energy infrastructure and enterprises that produce explosion-proof equipment," Kovalenko said.

Russia's Ministry of Emergencies reported a fire at a 3,000-square-meter warehouse in Novosibirsk around 7:38 p.m. Strong winds helped spread the fire to 5,000 square meters.

The warehouse's roof partially collapsed, but no injuries were reported.

The ministry stated that the warehouse was used for "selling plastic products" by the company Electrotechnical Armature Plant (ZETA). The open fire was extinguished around 3:00 a.m. on Friday by 98 firefighters and 30 units of equipment.

Previous incidents include a confirmed strike on an airbase near Ryazan on December 4, a drone attack on the Typhoon plant in Kaluga on November 25, and a fire involving two mainline locomotives used for the war on December 11, as reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate. Additionally, an oil base in Bryansk Oblast was successfully attacked the same day.