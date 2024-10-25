Russian missiles strike Sumy and Dnipro, injuries reported

Russian missile (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

On the evening of October 25, Russian forces launched missile strikes on Sumy and Dnipro, according to local authorities.

23:07: The Sumy Regional Administration reported that the occupiers targeted infrastructure in Sumy and Konotop late in the evening. Emergency services are working at the impact sites, and the consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

23:29: It was confirmed that Russian forces carried out a missile attack on Dnipro, damaging residential buildings and causing a fire, wrote regional governor Serhii Lysak.

23:50: Three people were reported injured in Dnipro. Two men were hospitalized, one of whom is in serious condition. A wounded woman received medical assistance at the scene, according to Lysak.