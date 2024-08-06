Russian rockets likely strike Iraq base with US troops, injuring some military personnel – Reuters

According to the sources of the agency, personnel are assessing the damage after the attack

Iraq. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA/ GAILAN HAJI)

Overnight, the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, where American troops are stationed, came under rocket fire, as a result of which at least five people were injured, reported Reuters with reference to official sources among Iraqi and American officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to American interlocutors, at least five American servicemen were injured as a result of an attack on a military base in Iraq.

At the same time, Iraqi sources in the security forces claim that the attack on the al-Asad airbase was carried out by two Katyusha rockets. One of them noted that rockets fell on the territory of the base and it was unclear whether this attack was related to threats by Iran to take revenge for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

US sources told the agency's journalists that one of the injured Americans was seriously injured. The declared number of casualties was based on initial reports, which could change.

"Base personnel are conducting a post-attack damage assessment," one of the officials added.

Haniyeh was liquidated – right in his residence in Tehran, on the morning of July 31. Before that, Israel killed the military leader of Hezbollah group in the capital of Lebanon, Beirut.

Haniyeh was killed by a missile attack on his guest residence in Tehran, after his participation in the inauguration of the new president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

On August 1, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered a direct strike on Israel in response to the assassination of the Hamas leader in Tehran.

On August 2, it was reported that the United States is preparing to send additional combat aircraft to the Middle East in response to Iran's threats to attack Israel.