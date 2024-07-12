Russian special services extracting data on Ukrainian POWs from relatives – KSHPPV

The agency urges not to share personal documents and any data about prisoners or missing persons with unknown individuals and pseudo-organizations

Russian special services, through pseudo-public organizations, are extracting official documents and sensitive personal information from relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war and missing military personnel, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) reported.

Russian intelligence services have created so-called "public organizations" that spread information about prisoners of war online and claim they can gain access to places where captives are held.

In this way, Russian special services obtain important information (extracts from service investigations, personal data, photos of fellow soldiers, etc.) to further manipulate and pressure the families of prisoners, the Coordination Headquarters explains.

KSHPPV urged families not to share personal documents and any information about relatives who are in Russian captivity or are considered missing to unknown persons and pseudo-organizations.

