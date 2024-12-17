Russian tanker accidents: oil spill pollutes coast, third vessel sinking in Black Sea

Today, December 17, a third tanker carrying fuel oil issued a distress signal near the port of Kavkaz in the Black Sea

Volgoneft 109 tanker (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

Following the December 15 accidents involving two Russian Volgoneft tankers near the Kerch Strait, oil product spills have been detected along the coastline of Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Meanwhile, Russian state media reported that a third tanker issued a distress signal on December 17 near the port of Kavkaz in the Black Sea.

According to Russian propaganda sources, the oil spill now covers approximately 35 kilometers of coastline near Anapa.

Local residents report that the pollution has reached the city. Published videos show birds covered in fuel oil unable to fly and dogs affected by the contamination along the shore.

Today, December 17, a third tanker loaded with fuel oil issued a distress signal near the port of Kavkaz in the Black Sea, Russian emergency services reported. The incident occurred due to a crack in the vessel's hull.