The situation in the city is difficult, as the Ukrainian military is making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing further

The eastern front has seen intense fighting in Toretsk, with Ukrainian forces battling Russian troops within the city itself, according to Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Grouping, during the national telethon program.

"Fighting is taking place literally for every approach, the situation is unstable... The Russians have entered the eastern outskirts of the city and advanced somewhat along Tsentralna Street towards the 'Central' mine. But the situation is constantly changing – sometimes we recapture their fire positions, sometimes they destroy ours," Bobovnikova said.

She stated that the Defense Forces are continuously rebuilding positions destroyed by the enemy, attempting to retake areas seized by the invasion forces, and are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from advancing, "no matter the cost."

Additionally, fighting is ongoing in the New York area, specifically for the settlement of Nelypivka. According to the spokesperson for the Luhansk grouping, the Russians' tactics are similar to those used in Toretsk: "leveling the city with artillery" and then assaulting with small groups of three to five people.

Regarding the situation near Chasiv Yar, Bobovnikova asserted that it is under control. Strong units are defending the city and preventing the enemy from advancing.

"Despite the enemy's many desires – to capture Chasiv Yar and all of Ukraine – at this moment, they do not have the capability to encircle Chasiv Yar or capture all of Ukraine," the Luhansk grouping spokesperson said.

On October 2, it was officially announced that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from Vuhledar, and the city was captured by Russian forces.

The following day, the 71st Brigade, which defended the city, provided details of the withdrawal from Vuhledar. According to the military, the enemy was pressing from the flanks, and the situation was complex.

On October 6, the former commander of the 72nd Brigade revealed that the Russians had a tenfold advantage in artillery around Vuhledar.