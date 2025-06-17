Russian troops hit Odessa with "shaheeds". Five people were injured, including a child – photo

The Russian strike in the city has caused destruction, fires, and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Consequences of the Russian attack (Photo: t.me/odeskaODA)

Russia attacked Odessa with drones on the morning of June 17. The strike caused fires, destruction, and five injuries, including a child, according to the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper.

According to him, the drone attack on Odessa was massive.

As a result of the enemy strike, there is destruction, fires, and damage to civilian infrastructure in the city. These include residential buildings, an inclusive center and preschool, and garages.

"There are victims. Information about their number is being clarified," Kiper added.

At around 06:17, Kiper clarified that at least five people were known to have been injured in the Russian attack. Among them is a child.

Later, the mayor reported that as of 6:30 a.m., 13 people had been hospitalized. There may be people under the rubble.

