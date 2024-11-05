'Russians are not our friends': Georgia polling places closed due to 'bomb threats'

"Anyone that thinks they are [our friends] hasn't been reading the newspapers," said Georgia's Secretary of State

Illustrative photo via Depositphotos

At least two polling sites in Fulton County, a key district in Georgia, were temporarily closed after authorities received "non-credible" bomb threats, Fox News reported. Later, the FBI acknowledged that the threats originated from Russian email domains.

Both polling places were closed for approximately 30 minutes, and officials are seeking a court order to extend voting hours by the same amount.

In a press conference, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stated that the threats were "of Russian origin."

"So they [the Russians] up to mischief, it seems. And they don't want us to have a smooth, fair and accurate election. And they think they can get us to fight among ourselves. They can count that as a victory. So that's as you talked a little bit about, the Russians. They're not our friends. Anyone that thinks they are hasn't been reading the newspapers," Raffensperger said.

The FBI later reported that it was aware of bomb threats at polling sites in multiple states.

According to the agency, many of these threats appear to come from Russian email domains. So far, none of these threats have been verified.