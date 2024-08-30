Russia attacks Sumy – one dead, eight injured, mitigation of consequences continues: photo

Law enforcement officers have started an investigation under the article on war crimes

A Russian airstrike in Sumy has injured nine people and killed one, according to the regional prosecutor's office. Firefighting efforts are ongoing to extinguish the blaze caused by the attack.

Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation under the article on war crimes, with a maximum penalty of 12 years in prison.

According to the investigation, on August 30 at around 1:30 a.m., Russian forces carried out an airstrike on an industrial facility in Sumy, using methods banned by international law.

Nine people were injured in the attack, and efforts to extinguish the resulting fire are ongoing, the agency reported.

In the morning, the regional administration asked residents of Sumy to keep their windows tightly closed and stay indoors until the consequences of the attack are mitigated.

A 48-year-old woman has died as a result of the attack, and eight people are reported injured. Firefighting efforts are continuing as of 11:30 a.m., the regional prosecutor's office said.

The Sumy branch of public broadcaster Suspilne published photos of the smoke from the fire:

In other developments, Russian forces struck a industrial facility in Poltava Oblast with drones, but there were no reported casualties. Russian forces also attacked Nikopol, damaging an industrial facility without causing any injuries. Defense forces shot down 12 out of 18 Shahed drones, with four more crashing on their own. Additionally, Russia used an Iskander-M missile in the attack.