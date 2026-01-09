Russians attacked two ships flying foreign flags near Odessa, leaving one dead – photos

The government reported on the consequences of Russian drone attacks on ships near the ports of Chornomorsk and Odesa

Near Odesa region, Russians hit two civilian vessels flying the flags of foreign countries – there are a victim and preliminary injured. About this reported vice prime minister for Recovery – minister of community and territorial development Oleksiy Kuleba.

According to him, a Russian attack drone hit a vessel flying the flag of the Caribbean country of Saint Kitts and Nevis while en route to the port of Chornomorsk, which was on its way to load grain within the Ukrainian sea corridor. According to preliminary reports, there are casualties.

Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper reported that the attack on the ship wounded the second assistant captain, a Syrian citizen: "He is being provided with all the necessary medical care."

"The vessel's seaworthiness has not been affected, it is underway and heading to the nearest port," Kuleba said.

He also added that near the port of Odesa, the occupiers hit a ship flying the flag of the Comoros (a country located next to Africa), which was transporting soybeans.

"Unfortunately, the attack resulted in the death of a crew member, a Syrian citizen. This is a terrible war crime! Rescue units have been sent to the scene," the official wrote.

