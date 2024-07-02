Russians attempt 19 breaches near Toretsk – General Staff

Russian invaders (Illustrative photo: resource of the invaders)

Over the past day, Russian forces launched 19 attacks in the Toretsk sector of Donetsk Oblast, with three attacks still ongoing, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"In the Toretsk sector, the Russians attempted 19 times to breach our defensive lines near the settlements of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne, and New York," military officials stated.

The defenders repelled 16 attacks, while three are still in progress, according to the General Staff.

Russian forces intensified their offensive on Toretsk on June 22.

Map: Deepstate

Toretsk on the Deepstate map (Blue mark)

Read also: Deadly summer ahead for Ukraine and Russia, says WSJ. Ukrainian Armed Forces respond