Russians attempting to breach Toretsk defenses via underground pipes

On March 30, Russian troops tried to use underground pipes to reach Ukrainian positions in Toretsk, said a spokesman for the Khortytsia troop grouping

Toretsk (Photo: 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade)

Russian troops are exploiting underground pipelines to sneak behind Ukrainian Defense Forces’ lines in Toretsk, according to Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Troop Grouping, in comments to LIGA.net.

"The Russian army has recently been making a lot of efforts to break through the Toretsk defense. The enemy is attacking the Defense Forces not only from the flanks, but also from underground. In the literal sense of the word," he said.

According to Voloshyn, in Toretsk, Russians are trying to use the underground communications network to infiltrate the Ukrainian military and reach the rear areas. The military recorded such an incident on March 30.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military are doing everything to prevent the situation from deteriorating, added the Khortytsia spokesman. Urban fighting continues in Toretsk.

Russia’s 51st Army—operating in Toretsk—has racked up staggering losses, according to Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Grouping.

"The largest number of missing persons in this army is in the Toretsk sector – almost 13,500 soldiers. If we take March 29 as a day, the enemy suffered losses of 145 soldiers in [killed and wounded]," he said.

On March 8, Ukrainian media reported Russians used a gas pipeline to slip into the rear of Defense Forces in Kursk Oblast, possibly the 1.4-meter-wide Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod line—once a conduit for Russian gas to Europe until January 1, 2025, per Ukrainska Pravda speculation.