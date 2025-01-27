Russians partially enter Velyka Novosilka, Ukrainian army withdraws from its positions – military

The military spokesperson explained that there was a threat of encirclement of the Ukrainian defenders

Armed Forces of Ukraine (Illustrative photo: 79th Brigade)

Russian forces have occupied a substantial portion of Velyka Novosilka on the Novopavlivka front, according to the Khortytsia operational-strategic troop grouping. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are making concerted efforts to prevent further enemy advances.

Fierce battles are ongoing in Velyka Novosilka, with Russian troops launching nearly 30 artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions within the settlement.

Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for Khortytsia grouping, reported on the telethon program that some Ukrainian troops have been withdrawn from Velyka Novosilka.

"In order to avoid encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the southern part of the settlement, they were withdrawn from there. Ukrainian forces hold some positions within the settlement, but it is closer to its outskirts... Therefore, as of now, yes, the Russians have entered a significant part of the settlement, while the Ukrainians are holding certain borders to prevent the enemy from going further," Trehubov said.

Any alternative actions could have led to encirclement and unnecessary losses among Ukrainian defenders, he added.

Additionally, in the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 150 artillery strikes on Chasiv Yar and 91 on Toretsk, including an attack with a guided aerial bomb (KAB). Various types of UAVs were also employed by the aggressor.

"As a result of the enemy's assault actions and fire impact, some of our positions were destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation," reported the Khortytsia grouping.

Fighting in the Novopavlivske direction, photo: video screenshot

On January 23, reports indicated a risk of operational encirclement in Velyka Novosilka, with efforts ongoing to prevent it.

On January 26, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian troops had raised a tricolor flag near the Kolos stadium in Velyka Novosilka.