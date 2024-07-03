Russians strike Poltava Oblast: civilian killed, others injured

Photo: Telegram of Philip Pronin

Russian invaders struck the Poltava Oblast, resulting in one death, three injuries, and destruction, according to the head of the regional administration, Philip Pronin.

Preliminarily, one civilian was killed and three others were injured, with one in critical condition.

Pronin noted that debris also damaged a school and kindergarten in the Poltava district.

