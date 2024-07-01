Rocket attack reported in Crimea, huge black mushroom cloud rises – video

On July 1, explosions thundered in temporarily occupied Crimea as a column of black smoke rose into the sky, with visible traces of air defense activity, while local Telegram channels published relevant photos and videos.

The pro-Ukrainian channel Crimean Wind reported "very powerful" explosions in Sevastopol around 7:00 PM and an alleged strike in Balaklava. There is also unconfirmed information about a hit in the Flotske (Karan) area, where a Russian military base is located.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, claimed that the occupiers repelled a rocket attack and allegedly shot down four targets in the Balaklava area.

