Russians trying to break through defense in Kursk region for fifth day, says Zelenskyy

Fierce fighting is ongoing in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, said Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President)

Russian forces have been attempting for five days to break through Ukraine's defenses in the Kursk region, but the Defense Forces are holding firm and counterattacking, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

On October 14, the president held a meeting of the Staff, where the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, gave a report.

"Active engagements are taking place along the entire front line, but particularly fierce fighting is occurring in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. For the fifth day in a row, Russians are trying to breach our defenses in the Kursk region. Our troops are holding their ground and counterattacking," Zelenskyy stated.

The president also received reports from the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service regarding those who are aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine—militarily, economically, politically, both openly and covertly—and the steps Ukraine and its partners need to take to weaken these alliances.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defense reported on contracts, including those involving partner assistance, and on partner investments in Ukraine's defense sector.