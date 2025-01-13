Russians trying to partially surround Pokrovsk, take forest strip – map

The Russians are trying to "grab every house" in the settlements near Pokrovsk and advance further

Photo: EPA/Maria Senovilla

Russian forces are attempting to partially encircle the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and gain control of a crucial supply route, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Troop Grouping, said on national television.

There are several small settlements near Pokrovsk, including Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Promin, Novyi Trud, and others. Russian troops are trying to "cling to every house" in these areas and advance further.

"They are trying to take it [Pokrovsk] at least into partial encirclement, most likely to reach the forest belt, which is not far from the route through which part of the supply to the city of Pokrovsk goes. And it is logical that they are doing this," Trehubov said.

Map: DeepState

On December 30, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russian forces had been losing up to 1,700 personnel daily in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Ministry of Defense, December 2024 saw the highest irrecoverable and sanitary losses of the aggressor's manpower since the beginning of the invasion, totaling 48,670 individuals.