The Pokrovsk axis accounted for half of all the fighting on the front, where Russian troops are aggressively storming

Illustrative photo: General Staff

Russia suffered significant losses on the Pokrovsk front on Tuesday, with 1,950 overall casualties reported by the Ukrainian General Staff, marking an increase from the recent daily average of around 1,600.

In addition to personnel losses, Russia lost 60 artillery systems, 155 vehicles, 11 tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, and one special equipment unit over the past day.

In a Tuesday evening update, the General Staff reported intense Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk front, with 54 assault and offensive actions recorded throughout the day. Ukrainian forces repelled 47 of these attacks, with eight battles still ongoing at the time of the report.

As of Wednesday morning, it is known that Ukrainian forces halted 61 enemy assaults on the Pokrovsk front.

In total, there were 121 combat engagements across the entire front.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Russia has lost more military personnel in 2024 than in the previous two years of the full-scale war combined, with 150,000 Russian soldiers killed in one year.

According to Donald Trump, Russia has lost 1 million soldiers, while Ukraine has lost 700,000 over the almost three years of the full-scale war.