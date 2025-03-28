Russia's Engels and Saratov attacked by drones

Saratov Gagarin Airport (Photo: wikipedia.org)

In the early hours of March 28, Russia’s Saratov Oblast, including the cities of Saratov and Engels, came under drone attack, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, regional governor Roman Busargin, and Russian propagandist Telegram channels.

Busargin claimed all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were "eliminated," asserting no damage to "civilian" infrastructure.

Engels hosts a military airfield frequently used by Russia to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, while Saratov is home to the Sokol military airfield. Local propagandist channels reported a drone was shot down several kilometers from the Engels airbase.

Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia spokesperson Artem Koreniako confirmed that Saratov’s Gagarin International Airport temporarily halted takeoffs and landings during the incident.

The Defense Ministry reported neutralizing 78 drones nationwide, with 19 over Saratov Oblast.

32 UAVs allegedly attacked Voronezh Oblast, 17 in Kursk Oblast, six in Belgorod Oblast, two in Lipetsk Oblast, and one each in Rostov and Tambov oblasts.

This follows a major drone assault on March 20, when Engels faced a significant strike.

Ukraine’s General Staff later confirmed a successful hit on the Engels-2 airbase, reporting fires, explosions, and secondary ammunition detonations.

Satellite imagery revealed craters and damaged structures.

On March 27, the General Staff stated that the March 20 strike on Engels-2 cost Russia 96 missiles.