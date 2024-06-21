Russia's participation in second peace summit possible in format of 'grain agreement' – FM Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit is possible under the format of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, he said on the national telethon.

"We have a very successful experience of negotiations regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative. When Ukraine negotiated with Turkiye and the UN, then Turkiye and the UN negotiated with Russia. The agreement looked like a document signed between Turkiye, the UN and Ukraine and Turkiye, the UN and Russia." Kuleba said.

Ukraine's top diplomat noted that Kyiv does not seek direct contacts with the Russian side.

"In view of all the crimes they commit against our state and want to destroy it. I want to remind everyone that Russia's strategic goal remains the same – the destruction of the Ukrainian state," Kuleba stressed.

On June 15-16, the Global Peace Summit initiated by Ukraine took place in Switzerland. Russia was not invited to it.

Later, the full text of the communiqué appeared: on nuclear and food security, release of prisoners. The text also talks about "involvement of and dialogue between all parties" to achieve peace.

On June 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak stated that preparations for the second Peace Summit are ongoing, but it is already known about the Russians' plans to try to disrupt the event.