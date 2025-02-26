Russia's Tuapse targeted by drone strikes, port and civilian infrastructure affected - photos, video

Tuapse (Photo:- wikipedia.org)

The Russian resort town of Tuapse in Krasnodar Krai was hit by unknown drones overnight, as reported by Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

Local Telegram channels shared videos of the attack, reporting over 40 explosions in the town.

The drones reportedly targeted the local port, with Governor Kondratyev stating that only civilian objects were damaged by debris.

In the Temryuk district, shrapnel damaged a private home in the hamlet of Starotitarovskaya and the roof of another residence in the village of Strelka.

In Tuapse, a private house caught fire due to the attack.

Photos from Russian public forums

Photos from Russian public forums

In the village of Dzhiginka near Anapa, debris from the drones damaged an outbuilding near a private home.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted or destroyed 128 drones overnight, with 83 intercepted over Krasnodar Krai, 30 over temporarily occupied Crimea, eight over the Sea of Azov, five over the Black Sea, and one each over Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

This attack follows a successful strike on February 24 by Ukrainian forces on the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which supports Russia's army, marking the third strike on the refinery within a month.