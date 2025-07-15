Rutte advised China, India and Brazil to call Putin to avoid secondary sanctions

Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte after meeting with the US president by Donald Trump On July 14, he stated that China, India, and Brazil should call the Russian dictator. To Vladimir Putin with a call for a ceasefire in Ukraine if they want to avoid secondary sanctions. He said in an interview with Fox News.

"If you are in Beijing, Delhi or Brazil and you know that this will come to you, you can call Putin and say: 'Hey, friend, we are still buying things from you, but you have to take these negotiations for a ceasefire or peace agreement seriously, otherwise we will suffer from secondary sanctions'," said Rutte.

Rutte also stated that the sale of weapons is a clear signal to Putin about the unity between the US and Europe, and that these two sides will do everything necessary for Ukraine.

"If I were in the Kremlin today, I wouldn't be very happy, because this is a clear signal that President Trump is serious. He wants peace. He hates that so many people are losing their lives in Ukraine," said the NATO Secretary General.