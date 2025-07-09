Rutte: To support Ukraine, we need to strengthen the collective defense system on both sides of the Atlantic

One of the greatest potentials for growth in the defense industry is in Germany

Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA)

To help Ukraine fight Russian aggression, all NATO countries must increase their military production capacity. This was stated... stated / said / announced NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a meeting with the German Chancellor By Friedrich Merz.

"To support Ukraine and provide our military with the necessary equipment and ammunition, we must strengthen our defense industrial capacity on both sides of the Atlantic," he said.

One of the greatest potentials for growth in the defense industry is in Germany.

"German industries of world-class caliber and entrepreneurs are capable of increasing production, implementing innovations, and achieving results," he said.

Rutte noted that Germany is already the largest European donor of military aid to Ukraine.

"Germany supports the Ukrainian people so that they can defend their freedom today and deter further aggression in the future," Rutte stressed.