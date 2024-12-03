Rutte: Ukraine should put off peace talks until allies can send enough military aid

Mark Rutte (Photo by Bart Maat/EPA)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine should postpone any peace talks with Russia until allies provide sufficient military aid, The New York Times reported.

Rutte believes that allies must help Ukraine make battlefield gains to secure a stronger negotiation position. He emphasized that Ukraine alone should decide when it is ready for dialogue with Russia.

The NATO chief called on member states to increase military aid to Ukraine, particularly air defense systems, ammunition, and other weaponry.

"So I would say more military aid, and less discussions on what the peace process could look like," Rutte said.