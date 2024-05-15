Peace Summit in Switzerland: Over 50 countries confirm participation

Illustrative photo: EPA

As of today, 50 countries out of 160 invited delegations have confirmed their participation in the peace summit to be held in Switzerland in June, according to Nicolas Bideau, head of communications for the Swiss Foreign Ministry, on Swiss public radio RTS, quoted by Swissinfo.

"We are preparing intensely at the diplomatic level to convince those who have not yet made announcements," said Bideau.

He noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron have confirmed their intention to attend. In total, delegations from more than 50 countries will be present.

The Swiss foreign ministry expressed its satisfaction with the number of responses but expects even more confirmations.

"The major European countries are there, but we would also like to have, as much as possible, countries from the South, because we want an open discussion on all the possibilities and reflections for peace in Ukraine," Bideau said.

A representative of the foreign policy department confirmed that Russia will not be present at the summit. However, he said that one of the goals of the June meeting is to find a way to engage Moscow.

Read also: Zelenskyy asks to postpone international events with his participation due to Russian offensive