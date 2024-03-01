NATO aircraft intercept Russian fighters over the Baltic Sea

The incident occurred on February 29 in international airspace over the Baltic Sea

Russian and French fighter jets (Photo: NATOs Allied Air Command)

Two French Mirage 2000-5 aircraft intercepted two Russian Su-30M fighters and an An-72 transport plane over the Baltic Sea, as reported by NATO Allied Air Command on its page on the social network X.

"Check out how it looks, when two French Mirage 2000-5 intercept two Russian Su-30-M aircraft over the Baltic Sea yesterday," the statement reads.

Immediately after, the French fighters intercepted a Russian An-72 transport aircraft in international airspace north of Poland.





