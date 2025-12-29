SBU and police conduct searches in Transcarpathian shopping center

The searches of the management and employees of the Transcarpathian TCC are being conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings on the illegal deprivation of liberty of Ukrainian citizens

Andriy Savchuk, head of the Transcarpathian CCC (Photo: Transcarpathian CCC and JV)

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police are conducting searches of the management and employees of the Transcarpathian Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. This was reported by the SBU press service .

The events are part of a criminal investigation into the unlawful deprivation of liberty of Ukrainian citizens (Article 146).

The special service emphasized that the searches were conducted in strict compliance with the law, and promised to provide details later.

. BACKGROUND BACKGROUND

In October 23, Andriy Savchuk was appointed as the Head of the Transcarpathian Regional TCC and JV in October 23, 2013