SBU drones hit two gas compressor stations and field missile depot in Russia – source

Gas compressor stations in Tambov and Saratov oblasts came under attack

Security Service of Ukraine (Photo: SBU press service)

SBU drones hit three critical targets across Russia in recent days, a source within Ukraine’s special services informed LIGA.net on Thursday.

The far-reaching UAVs slammed into the Davydovskaya gas compressor station in Tambov Oblast and the Novopetrovskaya station in Saratov Oblast, with footage showing strikes on industrial equipment followed by powerful explosions.

Additionally, the SBU targeted a field warehouse near Radkovka in Belgorod Oblast, packed with missiles for Russia’s S-300 and S-400 air defense systems. The strike sparked active detonation of the munitions, amplifying the damage.

Viewer warning: The video contains explicit language.

Saratov Oblast authorities confirmed a drone attack on March 13, noting an assault on the Petrovskoye Linear Production Department of Main Gas Pipelines.

Overnight into March 14, drones also hit Moscow and its oblast, while the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai — a frequent target — faced yet another attack.