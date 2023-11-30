SBU's stealth strike shatters strategic supply rail line between Russia and China

The Security Service of Ukraine set off an explosion on the Baikal-Amur Mainline in Buryatia – the only major route between Russia and China

Severomuysky tunnel (Photo: resources of the occupiers)

The Security Service of Ukraine set off an explosion on the Baikal–Amur Mainline in Buryatia, which is the only najor route between the Russian Federation and China, a source of LIGA.net in the law enforcement has confirmed.

According to the source, an overnight explosion occurred in the Bezsolov Severomuysky Tunnel in Buryatia.

In fact, this is the only serious rail link between Russia and China that the armed forces use for military supplies.

The source declares that this was a successful special operation of Ukriane's Security Service (SBU).

Four explosive devices went off during the movement of a freight train, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation is working on the spot, Russian railway workers are unsuccessfully trying to minimize the consequences.

