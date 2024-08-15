SBU special forces capture record 102 Russians in Kursk Oblast at once – photo

Special forces of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SBU captured 102 soldiers of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces and the Akhmat unit

Photo: LIGA.net sources in the SBU

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine captured 102 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast, which is the largest at one time, a source in the SBU told LIGA.net.

"Special agents of the Special Operations Center 'A' of the SBU captured 102 soldiers of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Akhmat unit. We are replenishing the exchange fund," the interlocutor said.

The special forces seized and cleared a sprawling, concreted and well-fortified company stronghold from all sides – with underground communications and living quarters for personnel, a dining room, armory and even a bathhouse.

"The enemy was not going to surrender, there were more than enough provisions and ammunition," the source added.

Photo: Source in SBU

Photo: Source in SBU

Photo: Source in SBU

On August 14, ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that against the background of the operation of the Ukrainian military in Kursk Oblast, Russia initiated a conversation with Ukraine regarding the exchange of prisoners of war.