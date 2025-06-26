SBU warns of security measures in the center of Kyiv
The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, together with other units of the Defense Forces, are carrying out planned security measures in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, the SBU reports .
The main goal of the measures is to check places where people gather for terrorist and sabotage threats.
Law enforcement officers conduct an inspection of the area and individual buildings and premises (apartments, offices, common areas of apartment buildings, public service institutions, etc.) and check citizens.
The SBU warned that during security measures, restrictions on passage and travel through the city streets, document checks, and vehicle inspections are possible.
You must have identification documents with you and adhere to the curfew.
The SBU called on people to be understanding of possible inconveniences and to respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement officers.
- On April 17, it was reported that a sound engineer for a well-known radio station was preparing terrorist attacks ordered by Russia in the center of Kyiv.
- On June 23, Malyuk said that Russian special services were planning a terrorist attack near the building of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, delivering 7 kg of explosives almost to the entrance.