SBU warns of security measures in the center of Kyiv

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, together with other units of the Defense Forces, are carrying out planned security measures in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, the SBU reports .

The main goal of the measures is to check places where people gather for terrorist and sabotage threats.

Law enforcement officers conduct an inspection of the area and individual buildings and premises (apartments, offices, common areas of apartment buildings, public service institutions, etc.) and check citizens.

The SBU warned that during security measures, restrictions on passage and travel through the city streets, document checks, and vehicle inspections are possible.

You must have identification documents with you and adhere to the curfew.

The SBU called on people to be understanding of possible inconveniences and to respond appropriately to lawful actions and demands of law enforcement officers.