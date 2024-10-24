Scholz on Ukraine: Country at war cannot join NATO

The German chancellor fears that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine could escalate into a conflict between Russia and NATO

Olaf Scholz (Photo by the Press Service of the German Government)

A country at war cannot become a member of NATO, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with ZDF on 24 October.

"A country that is at war cannot join NATO. Everyone knows this, and there are no disagreements on this issue," said the German politician.

He argued that it is sufficient that NATO member states have "outlined prospects" for Ukraine. At the moment, he does not see the need for a new decision. The chancellor also noted that an invitation to the Alliance is usually quickly linked to membership, and the German side does not support this idea, which is the first point in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

Scholz said that he maintains a "cautious approach," as he seeks to ensure that the full-scale war in Ukraine does not escalate into a conflict between Russia and NATO.

He also confirmed his stance that supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, specifically Taurus, would be "inappropriate." According to him, Germany will not provide weapons that could contribute to an escalation of the full-scale war.

Recently, Politico, citing anonymous NATO and U.S. officials, reported that at least seven countries oppose inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance. The United States and Germany are reportedly leading this group, along with Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain.

Zelenskyy's administration quickly refuted this information, calling it false and asserting that the idea of inviting Ukraine to NATO is supported by an "overwhelming majority."