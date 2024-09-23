'Second after Kursk Oblast'. Paratroopers report new breaсh of Russian border – video

Soldiers of the 95th Separate Polissya Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not provide detailed information about the place of the border breach

Soldiers of the 95th Brigade of the Air Assault Forces (Photo: Facebook page of the brigade)

Fighters from the 95th Separate Polissya Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have announced a breakthrough of another section of the Russian border. The military released a corresponding video on social media.

"Units of the 95th Separate Polissya Air Assault Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have breached one of the sections of the Russian border. This is already the second successful operation to breach the Russian border since the start of operations in the territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast," the statement reads.

The video shows soldiers creating passages through engineering barriers and air assault units entering enemy territory. The footage also captures initial battles in the border zone, where tank crews of the Air Assault Forces attack an enemy stronghold.

The exact location of the border breach was not disclosed by the fighters.

The Ukrainian operation in the Kursk Oblast began on August 6, and for nearly a week, Ukrainian authorities did not officially comment on it. On August 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the operation. Later, it was reported that the rank-and-file soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces learned about the operation in Kursk Oblast less than a day before its start.

On September 13, Zelenskyy reported that Russia hopes for a quick de-occupation of Kursk Oblast and plans to deploy up to 70,000 personnel for this purpose, but so far, no significant successes have been observed.