US Senate presents Ukraine aid package. Biden urges Congress to pass it without delay

If the US "does not stop Putin's appetite for power and control in Ukraine, he will not limit himself to just Ukraine," raising costs for America

Joe Biden (Photo: EPA)

The US Senate has published a $118.28 billion package, of which $60.06 billion is to support Ukraine. The document combines border security policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel and other US allies. US President Joe Biden called on Congress to "come together and swiftly pass this bipartisan agreement," report the website of the US Senate and the press center of the White House.

In total, the bill provides for the allocation of $118.28 billion, of which:

→ $60.06 billion – to support Ukraine;

→ $14.1 billion – to support Israel;

→ $20.2 billion – border protection.

Within the scope of assistance to Ukraine:

→ about $14 billion is earmarked for the purchase of new weapons from American military-industrial complex companies;

→ $15 billion — for military training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as intelligence exchange and other support measures;

→ about $8 billion — for direct budget support of Ukraine;

→ $1.58 billion — to support the Ukrainian economy.

The American president said that if the US "does not stop Putin's appetite for power and control in Ukraine, he will not limit himself to just Ukraine and the costs for America will rise."

"I urge Congress to come together and swiftly pass this bipartisan agreement. Get it to my desk so I can sign it into law immediately," Biden stated.

Also, another $20 billion has been allocated to replenish military stocks in the United States. In addition, the document includes funding for humanitarian aid in the Red Sea and Taiwan.

The document says the main difference in the new proposal is that more than $13 billion is allocated to border security, which has been the main point of contention during months of negotiations in the Senate.

On January 12, the representative of the White House, John Kirby, said that the United States had stopped military aid to Ukraine, so Congress should approve a new package to support Kyiv.

On January 19, former president Donald Trump spoke out against compromises with the Democratic Party and the White House on border security with Mexico. Resolving this issue would ensure continued aid to Ukraine. According to him, only the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson will make a "perfect" deal on the border.

On February 2, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said the upper chamber will vote next week on a national security bill that includes a bipartisan deal on border security and aid to Ukraine and Israel.

The next day, House Majority Leader Mike Johnson, a Republican, unexpectedly announced that the House would vote on a separate $17.6 billion aid bill for Israel, which does not include additional funding to support Ukraine.

On February 4, the White House criticized the statement of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, who on Saturday night announced a separate bill on providing aid to Israel without funding for Ukraine.