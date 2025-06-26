Seoul warns North Korea is preparing additional troops for Russia's summer offensive

North Korea may send more troops to participate in Russia-Ukraine war by the end of summer

DPRK military (Illustrative photo: KCNA)

North Korea may send additional troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August, South Korean lawmaker Lee Song-gwen told reporters, citing South Korean intelligence, Reuters reports .

According to him, Seoul's National Intelligence Service cited North Korea's new troop buildup and a recent visit to Pyongyang by a senior Russian security official in its findings.

"Additional deployment can be expected as early as July or August," Lee said.

He noted that according to intelligence, in exchange for North Korea supplying Russia with artillery ammunition and missiles, Pyongyang is likely receiving technical advice on satellite launches and missile guidance systems.