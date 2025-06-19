NHK: DPRK may send 25,000 workers to Russia for drone manufacturing plant

The plant is likely to be located in Tatarstan

Kim Jong-un (Photo: ERA)

North Korea is considering sending about 25,000 workers to Russia to build a drone factory. This was reported by NHK with reference to diplomatic interlocutors in Russia and the West.

Reportedly, this is necessary to "stimulate production," and in return, North Korean workers will be trained to operate unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the plan, workers may be sent to a plant located in the Alabuga "special economic zone" in Tatarstan.

on June 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia is modernizing Iranian "shahids" and transferring production to the DPRK. According to him, this poses a threat not only to Ukraine.