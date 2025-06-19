NHK: DPRK may send 25,000 workers to Russia for drone manufacturing plant
North Korea is considering sending about 25,000 workers to Russia to build a drone factory. This was reported by NHK with reference to diplomatic interlocutors in Russia and the West.
Reportedly, this is necessary to "stimulate production," and in return, North Korean workers will be trained to operate unmanned aerial vehicles.
According to the plan, workers may be sent to a plant located in the Alabuga "special economic zone" in Tatarstan.
on June 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia is modernizing Iranian "shahids" and transferring production to the DPRK. According to him, this poses a threat not only to Ukraine.
- on June 11, intelligence chief Budanov said that cooperation between Russia and the DPRK would significantly change the balance of power in East Asia.
- On June 12, China's Foreign Ministry assured that it was not aware of Russia's transfer of military technology to North Korea
- On June 19, North Korea fired from a new multiple launch rocket system that reaches Seoul